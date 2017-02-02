Metallica's James Hetfield Exposes Dangers of Porn Addiction in New Documentary Film

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

When you think of the heavy metal rock band Metallica, gothic fashion and the Black album may come to mind, but now frontman James Hetfield is delving into another dark world as the narrator of the new documentary, "Addicted to Porn: Chasing the Cardboard Butterfly."

(Photo: Reuters/Eliana Aponte) Lead vocalist James Hetfield of heavy metal band Metallica poses for the media in Mexico City June 4, 2009. (Photo: Reuters/Andrew Kelly) James Hetfield of Metallica performs at the Global Citizen Festival at Central Park in Manhattan, New York, September 24, 2016. (Photo: Reuters/Andrew Kelly) James Hetfield of Metallica performs at the Global Citizen Festival at Central Park in Manhattan, New York, September 24, 2016. of

The film, which is currently screening in theaters nationwide, reveals the negative effects pornography has on societies throughout the world, and shows how modern technology has made X-rated content more accessible to children and teens. The documentary also features the testimonies of couples whose marriages and families have been destroyed by pornography as a warning to others.

Watching porn has been linked to a drop in marriage rates among men ages 18 to 35, and is also believed to cause "brain shrinkage," according to a 2014 study conducted by German researchers surveying 64 men in good health who viewed porn on a regular basis.

According to a Barna study released last year, "Most pastors (57 percent) and youth pastors (64 percent) admit they have struggled with pornography, either currently or in the past. Overall, 21 percent of youth pastors and 14 percent of pastors admit they currently struggle with using porn."

Once seduced, a man's addiction to pornography doesn't only affect his relationship with his wife, but his children, too, especially if he's trying to be an example of morality in the family and at church, Pastor Jay Dennis, creator of the "One Million Men Porn Free" program, told The Christian Post in a previous interview.

"If the pastor is not addressing the issue, either he doesn't feel it's enough of a problem, or it's too shameful to discuss in church," said Dennis, who cites the biblical scriptures of Job 31:1, Psalm 119:37 and I Timothy 5:2 to illustrate the ways in which men should view and respect women.

"The father cannot credibly lead his son to be pornography free if he is looking at porn," Dennis said. "With the sophistication of today's children, chances are they will find their dad's pornography. A father is placing his stamp of approval on something that affects their daughters. In addition, the father's moral credibility is compromised as his children's spiritual leader."

Filmmaker Justin Hunt and Hetfield first collaborated in 2010 for the documentary film, "Absent," which focused on the impact of absent and disengaged fathers. The lead singer of Metallica said the film had a significant effect on his life as both a son and a father. And last year they again teamed to make "Addicted to Porn: Chasing the Cardboard Butterfly."

"Addicted to Porn: Chasing the Cardboard Butterfly" doesn't feature any provocative imagery and is now screening in several markets. Blabbermouth reports that it will be available via video-on-demand in April.

For more information on the film and where it's screening visit the movie's website.

