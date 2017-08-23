MH370 Updates: Plane's Possible Crash Site Now Narrowed Down to Three

Reuters/Samsul Said Children write messages of hope for passengers of missing Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370 at Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) outside Kuala Lumpur June 14, 2014.

More than three years after it disappeared, experts still cannot determine where the Malaysia Airlines Flight 370 could have crashed. However, satellite images taken two weeks after the plane's mysterious disappearance may eventually lead to its location.

It was on March 8, 2014 when Malaysia Flight 370 flew for the last time from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing and mysteriously disappeared. While it is believed that the plane crashed, experts are still clueless on the exact location of the crash site despite the fact that pieces of the plane have washed up on islands in the Indian Ocean and along the coast of Africa.

However, a team of Australian scientists Commonwealth Scientific and Industrial Research Organization (CSIRO) has recently revealed that it has narrowed down the possible crash site into just three locations. According to reports, the team has reduced the search area to just a third of its original estimate last December, with the so-called hotspots now falling with the two strips of ocean just 62 miles long and between 12 and 18 miles wide.

It has been revealed that the new findings are a result of CSIRO's recreation of the path of debris from the Malaysia Airlines Flight 370 found on beaches in the western Indian Ocean. According to the team's leader, Dr. David Griffin, it is possible for the plane to have crashed in the location of 35.6 degrees South and 92.8 degrees East, although 34.7 degrees South and 92.6 degrees East or at 35.3 degrees South and 91.8 degrees East are also being considered.

According to reports, all the three locations are within a 9,700-square-mile area that a panel of experts identified in November as a possible area where the plane crashed and is about one-fifth of the area that has already been explored.

"So that is a way of potentially narrowing down the search area with the very important caveat that, of course, we can't be totally sure that those objects seen in the images are actual pieces of plane," Griffin said.