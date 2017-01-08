Miami Dolphins vs Pittsburgh Steelers Live Stream (CBS): Watch NFL Playoffs Football 2017 Online

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

The Miami Dolphins and the Pittsburgh Steelers will face off in a huge clash as the NFL Playoffs 2017 continue on Sunday. This Wild Card Round game takes place from Heinz Field in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania and has a scheduled start time of 1.05 p.m. ET. The game can be watched on TV on the CBS network or online through live stream (details below).

Reuters Running back Le'Veon Bell in a game for the Steelers.

This will be the 27th clash between these two teams in their series history, and coming into this game the series is absolutely even with both teams taking 13 wins.

The Dolphins have had the better of their recent history, and most recently defeated the Steelers 30-15 in October. However, the Steelers are 7-4 in games between the two in Pittsburgh and they will believe that can give them the edge to progress in the Playoffs today.

The Steelers will be optimistic heading into this game, as it marks the first time that quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, wide receiver Antonio Bell and running back Le'Veon Bell will play in the same postseason game.

Bell of course missed the Steelers' ventures into the Playoffs in 2014 and 2015 after he suffered knee injuries in both years. Brown also missed out last season in the Divisional Round after suffering a concussion in the Wild Card Round in Cincinnati.

Bell has been fantastic this season so far, and has piled on 1,268 yards for seven touchdowns on rush. He has also caught 75 throws for 626 yards and two touchdowns.

The Dolphins did manage to maintain a reasonable amount of order when they faced Bell in October, but whether they will be able to do so again today remains to be seen.

The Steelers of course managed to take the AFC North division title with a season record of 11-5, which was well ahead of the second placed Baltimore Ravens who only managed an even 8-8 record.

The Dolphins meanwhile came second in the AFC East despite having a solid season record of 10-6. They were of course bested to the AFC East division title by Tom Brady and his New England Patriots, who recorded an impressive 14-2 record.

Pittsburgh come into the game on a very good run of form and won all their games in December leading into the postseason. Most recently they have won at home 31-27 against the Baltimore Ravens and 27-24 against the Cleveland Browns.

Miami meanwhile lost two of their final five games, most recently losing out to the New England Patriots 14-35 on the final day of the regular season.

Today's big game between the Miami Dolphins and the Pittsburgh Steelers has a scheduled start time of 1.05 p.m. ET