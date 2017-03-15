'Miami Vice' Reboot News: Is NBC Reviving the '80s TV Show With Vin Diesel? [VIDEO]

NBC might be planning a revival for "Miami Vice." A reboot of the '80s TV show that starred Don Johnson and Philip Michael Thomas is reportedly in the development stages.

Reuters/Mario Anzuoni Vin Diesel will reportedly produce the "Miami Vice" reboot for NBC.

According to Spoiler TV, details regarding the reboot's development came out in a Production Weekly notice. It supposedly stated that "Fast and Furious" star Vin Diesel would produce the series for NBC along with Ainsley Davies and Shana C. Waterman. "Fast and Furious" franchise writer Chris Morgan is also reportedly set to do the scripts with Peter Macmanus.

Diesel actually talked about the project in a raw video he posted on his Instagram last March. In it, he expressed excitement over the show's development. He also thanked Universal Pictures for the project. Universal and NBC are both owned by Comcast.

One Race. Miami Vice... Can you feel it coming in the air tonight... A post shared by Vin Diesel (@vindiesel) on Mar 14, 2017 at 5:08pm PDT

"Miami Vice" aired from 1984 to 1989 on NBC with Johnson playing James "Sonny" Crockett and Thomas playing Ricardo "Rico" Tubbs of the Metro-Dade Police Department in Miami, Florida. Most of the episodes were about the drug trafficking trade and prostitution. The show also starred Edward James Olmos as the head of the police unit.

In 2006, director Michael Mann helmed the film adaptation which starred Collin Farrell as Sonny Crockett and Jamie Foxx as Rico Tubbs. The film, however, received mixed reviews from critics, especially since "Miami Vice" had a cult following from those who grew up watching the show in the '80s. The filmed earned over $163 million at the worldwide box office despite the unfavorable reviews.

NBC has yet to announce the development and casting of the "Miami Vice" reboot. The show could become part of its 2018–2019 TV slate should production progress beyond the pilot testing phase.

In the meantime, check out the opening title sequence for "Miami Vice" in the video below: