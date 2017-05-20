Michael Schumacher Health Condition Latest News: Blackmailer Threatening Racer's Children Apprehended

Michael Schumacher's family already has a lot on their plate and getting blackmailed is not really helping them out. Recently, the Schumacher family received an eerie email that put the entire household into a frenzy. How did the family face this particular challenge?

REUTERS / Tony Gentile Michael Schumacher of Germany looks on during a news conference at the end of the official presentation of the new Ferrari Formula One race car 248 F1 at the Mugello racetrack in Scarperia, central Italy, January 24, 2006.

Not long ago, the Schumacher family received a mysterious email from a sender named Huseyin B. The email was sent to Schumacher's wife, Corrina, on Valentine's Day last year and it sent a lot of shivers to the family. The blackmailer asked them to pay a hefty £700,000 in cash demanding, "If the money does not come to us by March 31, 2016, your children will be in some way unlucky. A lot of accidents happen in Formula 4." The disturbing mail immediately sent Mrs. Schumacher to the police to report what happened.

After this terrible incident, luckily, the blackmailer has finally been arrested.

Huseyin B has been detained and admitted to his crimes. The 21-year-old German man has been officially arrested after threatening Michael and Corrina's children, Mick and Gina-Maria.

As it turns out, catching the blackmailer was easy. According to reports, after Corrina reported the case, authorities quickly hunted him down through his personal bank account, which was listed in the email. During the court case, the blackmailer's lawyer said that his client still couldn't explain why he had resorted to the act of threatening the Schumacher family. After the whole proceeding, Huseyin B was given a suspended sentence of a year and nine months. He is also ordered to undergo therapy and complete 50 hours of community service.

In other news, Michael's health remains to be uncertain. Although the family has not spoken much about his condition, some reports have revealed that the former Formula One driver is getting better. Schumacher is reported to be taking his medications well, and going through his rehabilitation successfully.