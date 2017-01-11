Michael Schumacher Health Condition Latest News: F1 Champion's Current State Still Unknown to the Public

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Several years after the tragic accident of Formula 1 racer Michael Schumacher, fans are still in the dark regarding his current state. On the other hand, there are a few details that have emerged over the past months.

REUTERS/ALESSANDRO BIANCHIFerrari great Michael Schumacher looks on during the Italian F1 Grand Prix race in Monza back in 2008.

Earlier last month, the first photos of Schumacher after his skiing accident have allegedly been smuggled out of his home and were reportedly offered to European media for a staggering £1 million (approximately $1.2 million).

In the meantime, according to The Sun, the seven-time world champion has already spent around £13.8 million (approximately $16.8 million) in medical bills ever since he met the accident three years ago. The amount is based on the alleged £115,000 per week cost that was reportedly needed to complete his treatment.

The report went on to say that Schumacher is allegedly being treated by 15 experts while he is recovering at his house in Geneva, Switzerland. A representative from the F1 racer's side has yet to address the reports and confirm if they are true.

Meanwhile, Mirror reported late last month that Sabine Kehm, Schumacher's manager, remarked before Christmas that the family will not say anything yet about Schumacher's condition as his current state "is not a public issue."

There were earlier reports claiming that a source said Schumacher can sometimes walk. Kehm was quick to slam the reports, saying, "Unfortunately, we are forced by a recent press report to clarify that the assertion that Michael could move again is not true."

Kehm calls the rumor "irresponsible," noting that at this point, what's important is to protect the famous racer and his family's privacy.

Looking back, Schumacher met an accident while skiing on Dec. 29, 2013. He is said to have banged his head on a rock, and while he was wearing a safety helmet, his injuries were still severe. The Daily Mail says doctors tried to remove blood clots from his brain but some were not completely removed as they were allegedly embedded too deep.