Michael Schumacher Health Condition Latest News: Is the Formula One World Champion Getting Better?

Little is known about Michael Schumacher's health condition. With scarcity of updates about him, many are speculating that the seven-time Formula One (F1) world champion is getting better and will appear in public sooner.

(Photo: Reuters/Mark Horsburgh)Mercedes Formula One driver Michael Schumacher of Germany is seen in the pits during the first practice session of the Australian F1 Grand Prix at the Albert Park circuit in Melbourne, March 25, 2011.

In 2013, Schumacher spent his holiday in the French Alps with his wife, Corinna, and their two children. While skiing, he accidentally hit his head on a rock. He suffered terrible injuries after the incident. He was also in coma and fought for his life for six months.

Schumacher's family did not release an update until a year after. In 2014, one of his children said he already woke up from coma. After that, reports on his health became scarce. His manager even said that they will "continue to make no comment" about his condition.

However, rumors are making rounds that Schumacher is getting better. According to Poor Primadonna, Schumacher's health is improving and he will even surprise his fans as he will appear publicly next year.

The publication also claims that the German racer's doctors spilled some details on the progress of his recovery. The report suggests Schumacher can now whisper some words. If the rumors are true, then Schumacher's fans will be very glad to hear this as it is a sign that they will see the well-known F1 racer alive and well soon.

Moreover, a friend close to Schumacher named Ross Brawn allegedly confirmed that Schumacher is showing good signs of recovery. He added that they are all hoping to see more of those positive signs.

Even so, Brawn said his friend is still in a "difficult situation." Schumacher is still in need of everyone's prayers for him to fully recover from his injury, he continued.

Up until now, Schumacher's family has not released any update on the Formula One legend's recent condition. One thing is for sure, though, everyone is wishing him well.