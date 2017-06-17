Michael Schumacher Health Condition Latest News, Update: Old Footage Shows Injured F1 Legend's Thoughts About Indy 500

Details about the latest health status of Formula 1 legendary racer Michael Schumacher remain scarce, but his thoughts about certain topics remain significant despite being out of the public eye since his 2013 ski accident.

Reuters/Tony GentileInjured F1 racer Michael Schumacher health details remain scarce

After fellow F1 racer Lewis Hamilton made a snide comment about IndyCar drivers prior to the Indy 500 race back in May, Schumacher's own thoughts about the Indy 500 competitions sanctioned by the American-based IndyCar racing organization.

In an old footage, the seven-time F1 champion claimed that Indy 500 could be inferior to Formula One. However, he also acknowledged that the other league could be more dangerous than the international auto racing competition.

"First of all its a step down from Formula 1 and secondly it's too dangerous," the German racer stated in the footage. "The speed you do that close to the walls if you have an accident there is no way a chassis can survive a certain way of having a crash. That means your legs will be heavily damaged or even further and I don't see any point in that. I don't see a challenge in it."

The 48-year-old legendary racer was involved in a non-racing accident during his ski holiday with his family in the French Alps back in December 2013. Schumacher fell head first on a rock, which caused him to sustain a serious head injury.

His family brought him home in September 2014 to continue his medical treatments and rehabilitation. Yet the family opted not to release any information about his health status.

A recent statement from Schumacher's manager Sabine Kehm, which was released through the German media, claims that her client would also want to keep his health information private. This is why his camp decided to respect his wishes.

"Michael has consistently drawn a clear line between the public and the private, which has always been accepted by the fans and the media," Kehm stated. "The decision to protect his privacy from the public has been taken in Michael's interest."