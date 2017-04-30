Michael Schumacher Health Condition News: F1 Racer Recovering Well, Reports Claim

It has been so long, but the world still does not know what F1 racer Michael Schumacher's condition is. However, a new report claims that the racing champion is getting better--well enough to make his first public appearance in the next year.

Reuters/Francois LenoirMercedes Formula One driver Michael Schumacher of Germany addresses a news conference ahead of the weekend's Belgian F1 Grand Prix in Spa Francorchamps August 30, 2012.

According to Primadonna, Schumacher's road to recovery is apparently going well. Therapists have reportedly been able to help the German racer walk again. Apart from that, it has been said that Schumacher has even started murmuring, which is a step in the right direction.

The report also claims that Schumacher's health is improving so much that he is planning to spend quality time with his family this holiday season. It is also believed that he is set to face the public in 2018.

Of course, the holiday season is still months away, which means Schumacher still has a long recovery to go. Additionally, it remains to be seen if there is any truth to this report, since a confirmation has yet to be made. As such, readers are advised to take this news with a grain of salt.

In other news, Schumacher's son, Mick, is following in his father's footsteps in the racing world. He recently made his Formula 3 debut, and there is no doubt that the older Schumacher would be proud of his offspring for such an achievement.

The young Schumacher definitely has some big shoes to fill, but it has been said that he shows great promise in the field. Whether it is hard keeping up the family name, Mick said that the pressure does not get to him. Instead, he races because it is what he wants to do.

"I think it gives me a lot of opportunities, it's my name, I can not change it," he told Canal+Sport (via Daily Star). "I love driving, that's why I do it and not because of my name."

Ever since the older Schumacher went through the tragic accident that left him severely injured, his family has kept rather quiet on his health condition. They have asked for privacy during this trying time.