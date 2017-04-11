Sebastian Vettel Prepares Special Tribute for F1 Champ Michael Schumacher at Chinese Grand Prix

Michael Schumacher has won and completed many races, but the Chinese Grand Prix is a special one because it is where he snagged his final Formula One (F1) victory.

(Photo: Reuters/Mark Horsburgh)Mercedes Formula One driver Michael Schumacher of Germany is seen in the pits during the first practice session of the Australian F1 Grand Prix at the Albert Park circuit in Melbourne, March 25, 2011.

Schumacher, who remains in recovery following his freak accident at the French Alps back in 2013, finished first in the 2006 Chinese Grand Prix, marking his 91st and final win so far in his decorated career.

Taking this into consideration, Ferrari driver and his friend Sebastian Vettel has found a way to pay tribute to the stricken racing legend when he hits the tracks at the event on April 9.

For his 2017 Chinese Grand Prix stint, Vettel will sport a helmet that features an artwork that depicts Schumacher's former F1 car. He had the image of the iconic vehicle made by F1 helmet designer Jens Munser.

The German artist has worked personally with Schumacher. In fact, he was the one who designed the red helmet that the race champ has so often sported in his races.

Munser recently commemorated Schumacher's historic win at the 2006 Chinese Grand Prix with a post on Twitter featuring images of Vettel as he cheers him on for his upcoming race.

Michael Schumacher's 91st and final win. #ChineseGP 2006 pic.twitter.com/emrUMnSDqq — Jens Munser Designs (@JMD_helmets) April 4, 2017

As for Vettel, he and Schumacher were a force to be reckoned with at the Race of Champions, an international motorsport event that brings together the best racers across the globe competing in identical cars.

Schumacher and Vettel clocked in not one but seven consecutive wins at the prestigious competition, dominating it all from 2006 all the way to 2012 without break.

Clearly, the two were formidable as a tandem, which is why Vettel is making sure that he sends some love to his racing buddy at the Chinese Grand Prix.

As for Schumacher's rehabilitation process, his family has requested privacy for the racer as he recovers from the accident. There have been a lot of talks and rumors about his condition though, but nothing concrete from the people close to him.

Despite this, fans remain hopeful that Schumacher will soon be back on his feet by sharing prayers and tributes for the seven-time world champion.