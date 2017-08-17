Michele Bachmann to Wage War Against 'Darkness and Deception' as 'Pastor to the United Nations'

(Photo: Reuters) Michele Bachmann.

Former Congresswoman and Republican presidential candidate Michele Bachmann is heading to the United Nations headquarters in New York City on behalf of Skyline Church to lead spiritual warfare against "darkness and deception" as "pastor to the United Nations."

Skyline Church in La Mesa, California, led by Jim Garlow already operates a weekly Christian ministry at the U.S. Capitol for members of Congress and their staff known as The Jefferson Gathering.

On Saturday, he revealed on Facebook that he was spreading the ministry to the U.N. with Bachmann at the helm.

"Dream with me. Pray with me. Believe with me. What if a great spiritual awakening was inexplicably touched off in the United Nations in New York City? Our Intercession Team is praying/travailing intensely for that! Congresswoman Michelle Bachmann is Skyline Church's new 'pastor to the United Nations' in New York City," he wrote.

He explained that he made "five fact-finding trips to NYC to see how to establish a U.N. ministry" and later announced to his congregation on Sunday that the effort was a great way to "disciple all nations."

(Photos: Facebook) Former presidential candidate Michele Bachmann (R), Stefano Gennarini of C-Fam (C) and "Prince of Peace" by Christian artist Harry Anderson depicts Jesus Christ at the United Nations building and can be found at Christ-Centered Art (L).

"What if you wanted to disciple all nations and you wanted to reach the whole world?" he asked during the service. "So God did you a favor, he simply arranged so all the world came to one place at one time so you could reach them all at once. What would you call it? You'd call it the United Nations and that would be the most economical way that you could possible reach the leaders."

In accepting the position, Bachmann told the church that the U.N. was in need of the Holy Spirit and she didn't know a place that was "darker" or "more deceived."

"I don't know a darker, more deceived place on earth than the U.N.," she said. "Because as we saw at the Tower of Babel, that's probably the last time when we saw all the nations of the Earth come together in a moment of deception. ... Their goal has been from the very beginning, the creation of a one-world order; but not a one-world order under the umbrella of the Holy Spirit, a man's attempt at a one-world order that only brings about chaos, confusion, deception, delusion, pain. And that's where, rather than cursing the darkness, Skyline Church is about to light a candle."

Garlow further noted in the service that he got help in establishing the U.N. ministry from C-Fam (Center for Family and Human Rights), a nonprofit with offices in New York City and Washington D.C. that monitors and affect the social policy debate at the United Nations and other international institutions. It "publishes and promotes scholarship related to the proposition that the U.N. and other international institutions harm a true understanding of international law and in the process undermine the family and other institutions man requires for a just, free and happy life."

The Christian Post reached out to Skyline Church for further comment but they were not immediately available.