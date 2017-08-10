Microsoft Redesigns Outlook.com Beta: What to Expect from Microsoft's Improved Email Service Feature

Microsoft The previous design of Microsoft's Outlook.com webmail service

The beta program for the newly improved Outlook.com has been rolled out by Microsoft to the public this week. This means that those interested can start trying out the updated version of the company's webmail service.

Reports reveal that the software giant sent pop-up messages Tuesday to several users who were using the web interface to invite them to join the redesigned Outlook.com beta program. Those who will opt to respond to the invitation can see a lot of new features in the email service.

Some of the new features that are presented in the Outlook.com beta include its brand-new design, which is reportedly inspired by the Outlook Mail app that is currently available in Windows 10. It comes with an upgraded search that allows users to preview files and images straight from the conversation list.

The redesigned Outlook.com beta also comes with a new Quick Suggestions features that can provide valuable suggestions based on what the user plans to write in their email contents. Some of the suggestions include restaurant reservations, business details, and flight information that can be easily inserted in the user's email responses.

Those who will try out the new Outlook.com beta will also notice the new and improved photo viewing features of the email service. This means they can now easily search any specific photo from a single contact. However, the said feature is still incomplete at this point, and more advanced search features are expected to be incorporated in the coming days.

Outlook.com users will also notice that they can now start pinning emails from their preferred contacts to the shortcuts sidebar under the beta's new personalization feature. It also comes with a series of emojis and GIFs that users can put in their emails.

Those who have yet to receive the "try the beta" toggle for the redesigned Outlook.com beta program should expect to get one in the coming weeks.