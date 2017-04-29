Microsoft Surface Book 2 Release Date, Specs: Microsoft Focuses on Updating Current-Gen Laptop Instead

The Microsoft Surface Book 2 is not coming anytime soon, but the Redmond giant is still finding ways to improve its much-loved laptop line.

(Photo: REUTERS/Lucas Jackson)A Microsoft Surface Book i7 laptop rests on a tabletop at an event in the Manhattan borough of New York City, U.S.A., October 26, 2016.

Microsoft just released an update on the Microsoft Surface Book and the Microsoft Surface Pro 4 for the Creators Update for Windows 10.

As the wait for the Microsoft Surface Book 2 continues, the company uses the time to improve what's available to its patrons at the moment as far as this product line.

The newly rolled-out update includes tweaks that improves Cortana speech recognition as well as the video playback on installed apps while offline.

Microsoft did not detail the specific enhancements, but the digital assistant is expected to be smoother and more accurate on the whole.

As for the Microsoft Surface Book 2, the laptop will not see the light of day in the coming months, but it is still expected to arrive this year. Although the company is having an event next month, Microsoft will dedicate it to something else entirely.

The software giant has been busy expanding and improving its Windows 10 Cloud system, which they will put the spotlight on during the big affair.

With regard to what the Microsoft Surface Book 2 has to offer, rumor has it that the tech titan is ditching the hinge design that allowed the original to detach the display and go into tablet mode.

It is being said that it will adopt the traditional clamshell design instead and leave the sophisticated two-in-one type design to the Surface Pro line. This is apparently Microsoft's effort to differentiate the two product lines.

If this will be the case, it will be interesting to see what Microsoft Surface Book fans will have to say since many have been expecting an improved hinge for the second-generation laptop.

The original was criticized for the not so seamless technology it employed when it is being transformed into a tablet. The Microsoft Surface Book 2 appears to be taking away this feature altogether.