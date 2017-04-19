Microsoft Surface Book 2 Specs, Release Date: Laptop Not Coming Anytime Soon, Could Be Used to Take on Chromebooks?

Microsoft has a big event coming up next month and while many would expect the unveiling of the Microsoft Surface Book 2 to take place there, fans are in for bad news.

(Photo: REUTERS/Lucas Jackson)A Microsoft Surface Book i7 laptop rests on a tabletop at an event in the Manhattan borough of New York City, U.S.A., October 26, 2016.

Microsoft insider Mary Jo Foley claims that the laptop is still very much on the table, but it is not ready to see the light of day just yet. On that end, the Redmond giant chooses to give its attention to what it currently has to offer in the Microsoft Surface Book lineup.

"For now, Microsoft is focusing on selling its existing Surface Book and Surface Book with Performance Base stock," Foley wrote.

The Microsoft Surface Book 2 is rumored to come with a clamshell design instead of the two-in-one design it currently has. This is reportedly to cut the cost of the laptop's production.

This means that the new Surface Book might no longer double as a tablet, something that fans loved, but felt Microsoft could have executed better.

Many users were hoping that the Microsoft Surface Book 2 will get an improved hinge so that the collapse of the laptop to a tablet will be seamless, unlike how it is currently on available Surface Books.

However, it looks like the software giant is just looking to make the Surface Book a straightforward kind of laptop and leave the sophisticated design on its Surface Pro line.

Forbes, on the other hand, believes that the Microsoft Surface Book 2 might even be the answer of the company to Google's Chromebooks, which have become increasingly popular.

The Redmond tech firm has focused most of its efforts in improving the Windows Cloud, which the site believes the company can use to give the Chromebooks a run for their money.

While Windows 10 can run on this type of devices, it is usually limited by the hardware requirement it poses. Windows Cloud could help rectify that by lowering down these requirements. Whether or not the Microsoft Surface Book 2 will make that happen remains to be seen.