Microsoft Surface Laptop Release Date, Specs: $999 Laptop to Challenge MacBook Air

Microsoft announced a $999 laptop under its Surface line and it might be a challenge to the MacBook Air.

MicrosoftPromotional image for Microsoft Surface Laptop.

During the anticipated #MicrosoftEDU event earlier this week in New York City, the Redmond, Washington technology company has unveiled one of its newest products. While reports comment that it is a good challenger for the now withering MacBook Air line, Microsoft reveals that the Surface Laptop is mainly created for students.

The Surface line is known for always incorporating something special in every type of product it has. However, as Ars Technica commented, the Surface laptop is different from its Surface cousins because it is simply "just a laptop" that aims to appeal to a certain group of consumers — students.

At the event, The Verge reports that Microsoft's corporate vice president for Surface Computing, Panos Panay, revealed they actually surveyed some students who are "about to leave high schools." Panay said, "We talk to a lot of them... they're asking for a laptop, they're asking for a Surface laptop. So we built a laptop, and it's beautiful."

Panay added in an interview with CNET: "This is where we wanted to put our focus, into those next four years of a student's life, when they're just about to get out of high school. We wanted to bring them a product they could have so much confidence in."

As for 13.5-inch laptop's technical specifications, it also offers a wide array of performance capacities just like any other Surface products. Generally, buyers can choose between a laptop powered by either an Intel Core i5 or i7.

Surface Laptop's memory has 4 GB, 8 GB, and 16 GB variants, while its storage offers solid-state drive options of 128 GB, 256 GB, and 512 GB.

All variants sport the PixelSense Display technology and a 2,256 x 1,504 screen resolution. The new laptop also supports the use of Surface Pen, however, this accessory is being sold separately.

While the Surface Laptop can be bought at $999, higher-end specs can spike the cost to as much as $2,199. Pre-orders are now accommodated but the shipment will begin on June 15 in the United States.