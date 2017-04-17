Microsoft Surface Phone Release Date, News: Launch in Spring Event Is Unlikely

Microsoft has confirmed they are holding an event this spring. However, reports suggest that a Surface Phone launch remains unlikely.

REUTERS/Mike SegarA Microsoft logo is seen on an office building in New York City in this July 28, 2015 file photo. Microsoft Corp announced more big cuts to its smartphone business on Wednesday.

The release of the Microsoft Surface Phone has been in the rumor mill for a long time now despite the fact that the Redmond, Washington technology company never specifically mentioned their plans about the said product.

Now that Microsoft is indeed holding an unveiling event on May 2 with the hashtag #MicrosoftEDU, people's hopes of finally seeing and hearing about the Surface Phone are reignited. Unfortunately, spring does not sound like it will be the time to learn about the mobile device.

Ars Technica's sources confirmed the Surface Phone has not been groomed to be showcased on May 2. Instead, the company is more likely to dedicate the New York City event to delve deeper into their new software product – the Windows 10 Cloud.

While Microsoft has been quiet about the Surface Phone, rumors are circulating that the device will still be announced before the year ends and will be released into the market by 2018.

It can be recalled that there were reports last year that Microsoft has started testing several prototypes of the Surface Phone, according to Nokia Power User. The information is said to have come from "trusted sources with good accuracy."

One of the prototypes was reportedly running with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 that has an 8-core, 2.4-gigahertz specification. As for its software, it operates on the mobile version of Windows 10.

Meanwhile, the Surface Phone prototypes tested sport varying high-end specs such as the 6 GB random access memory and 64-bit process found on one of them.

Microsoft has never specifically mentioned the Surface Phone, however, the technology firm's CEO, Satya Nadella, once talked about them making a mobile device.

In an interview with Australian Financial Review last November 2016, Nadella said, "We will continue to be in the phone market not as defined by today's market leaders, but by what it is that we can uniquely do in what is the most ultimate mobile device."