Microsoft Surface Phone Specs Rumors: Company Accidentally Leaks Device's Name, Reveals Projection Features, Surface Pen Support and More

Despite the lack of official information with regard to the existence of the Microsoft Surface Phone, there is newfound belief that the Windows flagship might be alive after all.

(Photo: REUTERS/Brian Snyder)A promotional video plays behind a window reflecting a nearby building at the Microsoft office in Cambridge, Massachusetts, U.S. May 15, 2017.

New information pertaining to the device has emerged from the Redmond giant's very own account on the Chinese video-sharing service Bilibili.

An English translation of the description was immediately removed, but Microsoft watcher WalkingCat captured a screenshot of the one in Chinese while Phone Arena provided a cached version of the deleted info.

The Microsoft Surface Phone was referred to as Surface Mobile on the website. It also indicated that it will come with "on table" projection capabilities in Continuum mode.

Continuum is a Windows 10 feature that allows users to plug the device into a monitor and basically use the smartphone as a desktop. With the addition of the projection, however, the Microsoft Surface Phone can simply project the display on any flat surface, but only for "more than an hour," as the leak explicitly indicated.

The so-called Surface Mobile will also reportedly ship with some sort of stand, which is likely where users could place their device when the projector is being used.

The description also apparently makes mention of a Surface Pen support for the Microsoft Surface Phone. The software giant will reportedly put together a version of the accessory bespoke of the handset.

With this new Surface Pen, users will, among many others, be able to easily launch the OneNote app, which should make taking notes quick and hassle-free.

More on the specifications, the leak also referenced to Win32 support, which means that the Microsoft Surface Phone, as per previous reports, will be able to run .exe applications.

On the hardware side of things, the Microsoft Surface Phone was listed to come with a Qualcomm processor that offers "a perfect balance between performance and power consumption." Phone Arena believes that this is pertaining to a midrange chipset like the Snapdragon 660.

Interestingly, the leak also suggests that there will be two versions of the purported Surface Mobile with the abovementioned site pointing out the mention of "Surface Peking" and "Surface Slovenia."

These are believed to be codenames for the models of the device. After all, it is not new for companies even the likes of Microsoft to use real-life places as internal monikers for devices they are working on.