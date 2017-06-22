Microsoft Surface Phone Update: Is Smartphone Finally Coming?

Microsoft hasn't done anything significant in the world of smartphones. The company has become quite the success when it comes to laptops, smart watches, and tablets but when it comes to smartphones the tech company is yet to make a breakthrough.

MicrosoftMicrosoft gambled in the mobile market with the Lumia but the phone series hasn't given much market share to the tech company.

Then came talks of the Surface Phone. For many years now, the Surface Phone has been rumored to come but as of this year, it has yet to materialize. Microsoft too hasn't confirmed the Surface Phone but there are signs that indicate the company is working on the mythical mobile. According to Trusted Reviews, Microsoft bought the surfacephone.com domain and searching for the site will redirect users to the Microsoft website.

Also, CEO Satya Nadella remarked back in November 2016 that they will still be in the mobile phone industry.

"We will continue to be in the phone market not as defined by today's market leaders, but by what it is that we can uniquely do in what is the most ultimate mobile device. We don't want to be driven by just envy of what others have, the question is, what can we bring? That's where I look at any device form factor or any technology, even AI," Nadella said in an interview with the Australian Financial Review.

As for a release date, nothing has been confirmed yet but Microsoft will be launching another Surface event this coming May, which would mean there is a possibility that the Surface Phone will be launched during this event. Microsoft has also filled their 2017 calendar with tons of events, which means it could anytime this year.

As far as specs and features go, it has been rumored that the Surface Phone will come in three different variants and that all these variants will feature a 5.7-inch display. The first variant may feature a 3 GB RAM with a 32 GB storage capacity. The second one might feature a 6 GB RAM and 128 GB in storage while the last variant may come with an 8 GB RAM and 500 GB storage capacity.

There is also a possibility that the phone will come with the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 chipset with a promised 40 percent lower power consumption and better phone performance.