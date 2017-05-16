Microsoft Surface Pro 5 Release Date: Company Taking Sweet Time, Says Surface Pro 4 Will Do in the Next Five Years

Unfortunately for fans of the Microsoft Surface Pro series, a fifth-generation model is not lined up for release this year as the company is not ready to release a worthy upgrade to the Surface Pro 4 yet.

(Photo: REUTERS/Brian Snyder)A promotional video plays behind a window reflecting a nearby building at the Microsoft office in Cambridge, Massachusetts, U.S.A., May 15, 2017.

Microsoft devices chief Panos Panay revealed to CNET that "there's no such thing as a Pro 5," suggesting that the long-talked about device will not see the light of day anytime soon.

"When it's meaningful and the change is right, we'll put it on market," Panay said of the next Surface Pro device, adding that it is not just about upgrading the processing power.

"Meaningful change isn't necessarily a hardware change, which is what a lot of people look for ... I'm looking for an experiential change that makes a huge difference in product line," Panay went on to say.

His idea of "meaningful change" involves a major improvement in terms of battery life or a much sleeker or thinner build. This is what they appear to be figuring out at the moment for the Microsoft Surface Pro 5.

He believes that even with the absence of a fifth model, the current-generation Microsoft Surface Pro should hold up in the next few years.

"If people don't want to buy our Pro 4 at this time, that's OK. What I'm super, super sure of is that the people using a Pro 4 have a product that's going to be competitive for five years," he went on to say.

This suggests that Panay and his team are dedicating to finding the right ingredients that will make up the Microsoft Surface Pro 5 no matter how long it could take.

The Redmond giant has always been known to offer major upgrades other than a boost in the processing performance. It seems that the company is taking its time in putting together the Microsoft Surface Pro 5.