Microsoft Surface Pro 5 Release Date, News: Surface Dial, Rechargeable Surface Pen and More Specs

The Microsoft Surface Pro 5 is reportedly borrowing an exciting feature from the immensely successful Microsoft Surface Studio and that is the Surface Dial.

The accessory is designed to be placed on the screen, where shortcuts and other menus as well as drawing tools and controls like volume for music apps can be accessed easily.

Microsoft describes the Surface Dial as "a completely new way to interact with technology that allows users to store, customize, access, navigate, and reimagine physical tools in the digital world from concept to creation."

The Surface Dial has received good reviews from critics and users who used it on the Microsoft Surface Studio. Now, it is expected to make its way to the Microsoft Surface Pro 5.

Apart from the Surface Dial, the next-generation Microsoft Surface Pro is also rumored to get a rechargeable Surface Pen. The accessory is expected to offer greater functionality as well.

Additionally, the hybrid device will allegedly sport 4K display. In line with this upgrade, the Redmond-based tech giant will also revamp the battery department.

The battery life of the Microsoft Surface Pro 4 was not exactly the most impressive. In fact, it became one of the glaring issues that users hoped to be rectified.

While a 4K display will easily consume the juice of the Microsoft Surface Pro 5, the company will make it work by renewing its approach with the battery so that neither of these specifications will be compromised.

The two-in-one device is also expected to be powered by the Intel Kaby Lake processor, which will be able to handle a 4K screen resolution while bumping up the overall performance of the Microsoft Surface Pro 5.

As for the release date, the Microsoft Surface Pro 5 is rumored to come out as early as next month, where it will likely battle it out with the Apple iPad Pro 2.