Microsoft Surface Pro 5 Release Date, Specs Rumors: Surface Pro 4 Successor to Have No Dramatic Changes?

Tech giant Microsoft is expected to unveil several new devices later this spring. However, it remains to be seen whether or not those will include the highly anticipated Surface Pro 5.

Microsoft A promotional photo for Microsoft's Surface Pro 4.

New details have recently emerged about some of the features that may be appearing on the successor device of Microsoft's well-received Surface Pro 4 2-in-1 tablet.

According to CIO Today, the Surface Pro 5 will reportedly keep the same proprietary Surface connector instead of switching to a USB-C port. A source who allegedly had a first-hand look at the upcoming device also said that the 2-in-1 tablet will come with new processors, particularly the Kaby Lake chips from Intel.

However, apart from these adjustments, the new Surface tablet will reportedly not feature any "dramatic" changes.

The price of the Microsoft Surface Pro 5 has yet to be revealed. According to reports, the device might be sold for as much as $899, which is expected to increase depending on the accessories the gadget will be bundled with. It also remains unclear whether or not a keyboard will come with the tablet, but it is assumed a new stylus will be included.

According to reports, Microsoft previously filed a patent for a rechargeable stylus with a dock. However, it is still uncertain whether this new technology from the tech giant will be incorporated in the forthcoming Surface Pro 5.

The Microsoft Surface Pro 5 was previously rumored to be released at the same time as the launch of the Windows 10 Creators Update. However, this was not the case, with the latter launching on April 11. At the moment, an official release date for the upcoming 2-in-1 tablet is nowhere in sight, but rumors point to a spring 2017 release.

Microsoft will be holding a major event titled "#MicrosoftEDU" in New York City on May 2. Many expect that more details about the Surface Pro 5 will be revealed during that event.