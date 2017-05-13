Microsoft Windows 10 S News: Fall Creators Update Will Let Users Have iTunes

In the currently held Microsoft Build 2017 event, the Redmond, Washington technology firm has confirmed that the Fall Creators Update will let Windows 10 S users get the iTunes app.

MicrosoftA promo image of a Microsoft Surface Laptop running the Windows 10 S with the caption "Cloud convenience plus the power of apps," on the company's official website.

One of the highlights during the second day of Microsoft Build 2017 is the announcement that iTunes will be added to the Windows Store once the Fall Creators Update goes live.

It is quite an important addition for people who want to use the feature-limited Windows 10 S but also have other gadgets manufactured by Apple because Windows Store is the only way they can install iTunes or any other application.

Alongside iTunes, Apple Music will also arrive in Windows Store later this year.

Windows 10 S has also just been recently announced. It targets the the education sector and the market for lower-end devices.

While Microsoft, in a very rare occasion, has let Apple apps into their world, Google Chrome is off limits in the Windows 10 S. Being a streamlined version of the Windows 10 that is familiar to the general public, the Windows 10 S has some very restricted settings.

It will only open the Microsoft Edge and Bing as web browser and search engine, respectively. But if some users does not like such limitations, they can spend some money to upgrade the software to the Windows 10 Pro.

With its nature, the Windows 10 S has already been widely compared to the Chrome OS which, unsurprisingly, uses Google Chrome as its default web browser. It used to be commonly installed software on Chromebooks.

The said limitation has been confirmed by a Microsoft representative who told ZDNet that apps on Windows Store are required to use "HTML and JavaScript engines provided by the Windows Platform" to make sure that Windows users' devices are kept safe and performing well.

The Microsoft spokesperson added, "With this policy ... the browser a customer chooses in the Store will ensure the protections and safeguards of our Windows platform."