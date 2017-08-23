'Middle-earth: Shadow of War' Trailer Reveals All the Creepy Monsters That Players Will Face

The new trailer for "Middle-earth: Shadow of War" gave fans a sneak peek into a creepy world where players face terrifying creatures that come crawling from Mordor.

Monolith Productions/WB Games A promotional photo of "Middle-earth: Shadow of War."

The "Middle-earth: Shadow of War" trailer reveals some of the monsters that will be featured on the game, which includes the most recognizable monsters from "The Lord of the Rings" movie series — orcs, trolls and massive spiders.

However, players will also be introduced to new monsters that weren't given any screen time in the movies, such as the Spirit of Carnan which is a fearsome creature connected to the natural world. Although she takes the form of a drake, she speaks in a normal human voice, Game Spot reported.

The Balrog is another character that hasn't been seen in the movies, but has made several appearances in previous "Lord of the Rings" video games. Balrogs have been identified as exceptionally powerful creatures. In the "Middle-earth: Shadow of War" trailer, a Balrog is unleashed from the depths, and neither Talion nor Celebrimbor can defeat it alone.

Interestingly, the trailer shows that the players not only get to fight these monsters, but they can also get the monsters to do their bidding. Once defeated, Talion can control the monsters and use them to fight Sauron's forces, Nerdist reported.

According to Warner Bros., the game will boast an online multiplayer functionality. Although players won't be able to roam Mordor together in a single game, players now have an opportunity to defend other players' captured fortresses and also defend their own from attacks.

The loot box and micro-transaction features, on the other hand, allow players to buy things like loot chests, bundles, war chests and XP boosts. Items that can be bought from the market include gear, upgrades and even orc followers to boost a player's army.

"Middle-earth: Shadow of War" will be released on Oct. 10 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC.