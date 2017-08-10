'Midnight, Texas' Spoilers: A Succubus Threatens the Male Population of the Town

In next week's episode of NBC's latest supernatural drama "Midnight, Texas," a woman who has an unquenchable desire for killing will find herself in the small town of Midnight, supposedly a safe haven for creatures like her.

Facebook/NBCMidnightTexas "Midnight, Texas" episode 4 airs Monday, Aug. 14, at 10 p.m. EDT on NBC.

As revealed in the synopsis of the fourth episode of "Midnight, Texas" season 1, titled "Sexy Beast," Manfred (Francois Arnaud) along with his fellow residents will come across the mysterious lady at a roadside bar while she is in the midst of killing her victim. The character will be portrayed by "Sleeping with the Fishes" alum Taylor Black.

"Oh my, so many handsome men," the lady tells Manfred in their first encounter. He retorts, "You're not my type."

The trailer of the upcoming episode shows how the supernatural entity lures her victim in. She uses her looks to seduce the man she encounters, and before he could realize something is wrong, she is already baring her beast-like teeth, ready to pounce at any moment.

The clip also reveals what kind of creature she is. According to Lemuel (Peter Mensah), the woman is a succubus, one who preys on men. But more importantly, he tells the group that he has not seen one in over a century.

Elsewhere in the episode, Bobo (Dylan Bruce) will encounter the dangerous biker gang Sons of Lucifer. How will he survive this time? To recap, when the group barged into his pawnshop and threatened him, he got away because Lemuel and Olivia (Arielle Kebbel) walked in and saved him.

Meanwhile, Olivia will finally find a connection to her father. Her backstory has yet to be revealed, but many suspect that she has unresolved issue with her father.

"Midnight, Texas" is based on the novel series of the same name penned by Charlaine Harris.

"Midnight, Texas" season 1 episode 4, titled "Sexy Beast," premieres this Monday, Aug. 14, at 10 p.m. EDT on NBC.