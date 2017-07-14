'Might & Magic SHOWDOWN' Is Leaving Steam; Ubisoft to Pull Plug on Tactical Combat PvP by End of July

Ubisoft Official Site Promotional image for Ubisoft’s tactical PvP combat video game “Might & Magic SHOWDOWN.”

"Might & Magic SHOWDOWN" had just been taken down from the Steam Store with a concurrent announcement from Ubisoft that it's shutting the game down entirely on July 31.

The announcement was made on the Steam Community page six months after the tactical combat PvP hit the popular entertainment platform. Aside from expressing their gratitude to their fans and dedicated players, and regret for having to end the game too soon, the "Might & Magic SHOWDOWN" team also said that they hope to take everything they've learned from running this particular version of the game and use it in their future projects.

"Might & Magic SHOWDOWN" is a real-time strategy PvP game set in the rich RPG fantasy universe of the "Might & Magic" franchise. Here, the player commands a team of customizable miniature heroes and creatures to survive a world with a diverse bestiary.

Aside from putting their strategic skills to the test in quick, real-time sessions, each player is also given free rein on how best to create their own miniature heroes and build them up into one ultimate team.

The team's decision comes on the heels of an all-time peak of only 79 concurrent players, with the game averaging to about three players in a day.

But although the game has been removed from the Steam Store, those who have it in their libraries will still be able to access it until July 31. However, the game itself will become inoperable once server support ceases on the aforementioned date.

The team will also be giving refunds to players who may have availed of the Early Access model, but have not been able to take full advantage of said purchase. Refunds should be applied before July 31.

"Might & Magic" is a long-running role-playing game series acquired by Ubisoft back in 2003. Although the spinoff has failed to match the success of its predecessors, the "SHOWDOWN" team seems eager to provide gamers with something more worthwhile in the future.