Mila Kunis, Ashton Kutcher News: Actor Talks About Their First Kiss, 'The Bachelor' Viewing Pleasure

Ashton Kutcher can still remember the very first kiss that he shared with his wife Mila Kunis.

Instagram/apluskReel to real-life couple Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher

In an interview with The Howard Stern Show radio program on Wednesday, June 21, the actor told host Howard Stern that his wife was only 14-years-old at the time when he kissed her on screen for the first time.

"I think I was her first kiss, like, on the show. We have our first kiss memorialized on a TV show!" Kutcher stated.

However, the actor said that he found it awkward to kiss Kunis for a scene on their show "That 70's Show" because she was really young at that time.

"It was really weird. I was like, 'Isn't this illegal?' I don't know, and it was really awkward, because I'm like a 19-year-old kid," he also said. "She was 14! She was like my little sister. I wanted to make sure she was OK."

The 39-year-old actor and entrepreneur also claimed that Kunis used to have a teenage crush on him at first, then she eventually found him annoying when he began looking after her on the set of the period sitcom.

He also revealed in the interview that he initially tried to set up Kunis with one of his friends at a house party after learning that she just broke up with Macaulay Culkin, but the other person did not show up. So they ended up spending time together and eventually hooked up after shotgunning cigarette smoke.

The couple married in July 2015. They are now parents to daughter Wyatt and son Dimitri.

In a separate interview with "Good Morning America," the actor revealed that he and his wife are big fans of "The Bachelor" TV franchise. He claimed that they spend most of their Monday nights watching the dating reality show at home.

He also shared they would normally turn down the volume whenever the show features the one-on-one dates so they can change the conversations using their own voices.

Kutcher also mentioned that he was very happy to find out that "Bachelor in Paradise" will resume its season 4 production after being suspended for misconduct issues.