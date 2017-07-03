Miley Cyrus, Liam Hemsworth Wedding Rumors: Actor Not Getting Along Well With Pop Star's Family?

Reuters/Gus Ruelas Singer Miley Cyrus arrives at the 2015 Elton John AIDS Foundation Oscar Party in West Hollywood, California February 22, 2015.

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth have been the subject of one wedding rumor after another. From news of the two of them eloping to Las Vegas to one that claimed the pair was getting married in July, the excitement over their nuptials is undeniable.

But are Miley and Liam really tying the knot soon? More importantly, will they ever be upfront about it with the public?

On an episode of Mario Lopez's radio show "On With Mario" last month, Miley's mother, Tish Cyrus, dispelled some of the rumors surrounding her daughter's alleged marriage with her beau.

"She is not eloping. She is not getting married," the 50-year-old star of Bravo network's "Cyrus vs. Cyrus Design and Conquer" said, further adding that Miley was currently living happily in Malibu with Liam and that her daughter has always been amused of people's eagerness to see them married when everything has been "so perfect" with or without the official vows.

But the Miley–Liam wedding talks did not only involve the two of them getting hitched. There were also some confirmed and alleged claims of Liam either getting along well with or lashing out at Miley's parents.

While Liam and Miley's father, singer-songwriter Billy Ray Cyrus, have reportedly been bonding well, the can unfortunately not be said about the rest of the Cyrus family. Trace, Miley's brother, for one, allegedly does not approve of the 27-year-old Australian actor because he's "lazy."

On the other hand, there have been reports of an alleged public spat between Tish and Liam at the Soho Beach House in Malibu, California wherein "a huge yelling match broke" between the two, based on some onlookers' statement. Liam also allegedly said, "I can't put up with this woman anymore."

Billy Ray has since claimed that reported accounts about Liam with Trace and Tish were nothing but gossip, and the truth was that the family loves Liam.

"He's a good man. His family are great people," Billy Ray told Daily Mail. "He's just a great guy," he added.