Miley Cyrus Sparks Social Media Spat with Dolce & Gabbana Designer

Miley Cyrus recently slammed Dolce & Gabbana in a heated social media post, sparking a feud with designer Stefano Gabbana.

REUTERS/Danny Moloshok/File PhotoSinger and show host Miley Cyrus arrives at the 2015 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, California, August 30, 2015.

In an Instagram post, Cyrus expressed her thanks to the Italian fashion brand for inviting her brother, Braison, who made his modelling debut at the D & G men's fashion show last week. She also criticized the brand's political stance in the fiery post, and her words may have serious consequences for her brother's burgeoning career in the fashion industry.

Gabbana fired back at Cyrus by calling her "ignorant" through an Instagram reply. "For your stupid comment never more work with him [Braison]," he added.

The renowned fashion designer also posted Braison's photo on his own Instagram as he modeled their clothing, and he gave a lengthy response to the singer's statement. The 54-year-old explained that the company did not care about politics anyways.

"We are Italian and we don't care about politics and mostly neither about the American one! We make dresses and if you think about doing politics with a post it's simply ignorant," Gabbana wrote. "We don't need your posts or comments so next time please ignore us!!"

Reports point out that Cyrus was probably directed to the company's decision to dress First Lady Melania Trump, which earned them much criticism from the public. When their ties with the Trumps sparked a boycott online, the designers came up with a "#Boycott Dolce & Gabbana" t-shirt and sold them for $245.

It turns out their work with the FLOTUS has not been the only time that they received a backlash. During a joint interview in 2015, Gabbana's business partner/ex-boyfriend Domenico Dolce came under fire when he called children conceived through IVF "synthetic," adding, "the only family is the traditional one."