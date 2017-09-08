Milwaukee Bucks NBA Trade and Roster Rumors: Jabari Parker Mentioned in Preliminary Carmelo Anthony Trade Discussions

(Photo: Reuters/Tom Szczerbowski-USA TODAY Sports) Milwaukee Bucks forward Jabari Parker (12) during their game against the Toronto Raptors at Air Canada Centre.

Giannis Antetokounmpo may be the only player considered untouchable on the Milwaukee Bucks' roster, but it's still a little surprising to see Jabari Parker's name mentioned in trade rumors.

According to ESPN's Ian Begley, the Bucks have actually emerged as a potential third team in Carmelo Anthony trade talks between the Knicks and Rockets at some point, and Parker's name came up during the discussions.

"It's unclear which side — the Knicks or Bucks — brought up Parker's name. What is clear is that Parker would have been part of an outgoing package that included a larger Bucks contract, such as John Henson's or Greg Monroe's. If that deal had come to fruition, the Knicks would have received the type of return they'd long hoped for in an Anthony trade: a young player on a below-market contract in Parker," Begley said.

Observers have pointed out that it seemed unlikely the Bucks were the ones who brought up Parker's name during negotiations since they have always wanted to build the team around him and Antetokounmpo.

Of course, it's quite possible that Parker's value might have plummeted after he suffered an anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) tear in his left knee for the second time in three years. But the Bucks would probably get a better offer elsewhere if they really wanted to trade him.

In any case, Begley noted that the potential deal didn't go anywhere because the only reason the Bucks were willing to do the trade was to shed Monroe's or Henson's salary. They don't want to take back Ryan Anderson's bloated contract. That would have been counterproductive.

Parker is going to miss the first half of the 2017–18 season because of the ACL injury, but he's still 22 and he has a bright future ahead of him. The Bucks should challenge for a playoff spot next season even if he's on the sidelines.