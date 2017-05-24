Minecraft Code Builder Tool: Microsoft Unveils Brand-New Expansion, Code Builder

Microsoft has recently unveiled the contents of its new expansion Code Builder for "Minecraft: Education Edition." For those who want to learn how to code, the all-new expansion will help accomplish the task.

Facebook/Minecraft "Minecraft" Code Builder allows gamer to create own features.

The tech giant's latest creation, Code Builder, allows "Minecraft" enthusiasts to immerse themselves in the game's world by learning how it is created. As the name suggests, Code Builder is a platform to learn how "Minecraft" is created through code. This expansion allows gamers to explore and create features of their own.

Players will learn the ropes first by familiarizing tools, templates, and tutorials. This Education Edition utilizes learn-to-code platforms such as ScratchX, Tynker, and a new open source program dubbed as the MakeCode. It is also produced by Microsoft.

The expansion is not limited to first-time learners. Educators can also use Code Builder to reinforce their knowledge on teaching how to learn code. For those who are new to the system, Microsoft posted a few suggestions for conducting the first lesson with "Minecraft: Education Edition." Further information for educators can be seen on education.minecraft.net.

Code.org, an institution that teaches kids computer science, will bring Code Studio to Code Builder. It is expected to expand the learning system that is already in place.

According to Microsoft, in merely two weeks, thousands have downloaded the beta version of Code Builder, and are already enthusiastically creating with ScratchX, Tynker, and MakeCode.

That aside, Microsoft has launched new updates on "Minecraft Education Edition," a few of which can be seen in the Classroom Mode and in Command Blocks. Educators are now able to toggle the weather, destructive items such as lava and TNT, and others through the Classroom Mode. As for the Command Blocks, players are now able to utilize Minecraft commands to in-game blocks.

More updates should follow.