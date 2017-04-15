'Minecraft' News: Nintendo Switch Version Gets Release Date

Nintendo has announced that Microsoft's popular video game "Minecraft" will launch digitally for the Nintendo Switch on May 11, with a physical release of the game arriving "at a later date."

Facebook/Minecraft A promotional photo for the video game "Minecraft."

The Japanese game publisher confirmed the news during its Direct stream on Wednesday, April 11, in which "Splatoon 2" and "ARMS" also got release dates of July 21 and June 16, respectively.

Nintendo also confirmed that the Switch version of "Minecraft" will support local as well as online multiplayer modes. Four players can craft their "worlds" at once on the television in either split-screen or tabletop mode, while eight players can play together online. Its provisional U.S. pricing is apparently set at $29.99, according to Trusted Reviews.

Aside from this, a "Super Mario" mash-up pack for the 3D building game will also come to the Switch, allowing players to explore blocky versions of the Mushroom Kingdom-themed worlds with "Super Mario" characters such as Luigi and Waluigi.

The Switch edition of "Minecraft" is reportedly being handled by 4J Studios, the game developer who previously brought the PC version of Mojang's Minecraft to the Xbox 360, PlayStation 3, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PS Vita and Wii U.

Telltale's narrative-driven adaptation, titled "Minecraft: Story Mode," has also been confirmed for the Nintendo Switch game console. However, it remains unclear when this particular game will be released.

Microsoft also recently revealed that some versions of the 3D building game will be getting a new marketplace where gamers will be able to buy user-generated skins and maps, as well as other items. However, it remains unclear whether the Minecraft Marketplace will be coming to the Switch version of the game as it is currently limited — for the time being at very least — to the game's PC and mobile editions.

"Minecraft" arrives for the Nintendo Switch on the Nintendo eShop on May 11, while a physical release date will be announced in the near future.