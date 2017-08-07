'Minecraft' PS4 Tips, Tricks Guide: Update 1.55 Comes With Plenty of Fixes; Better Together Update Goes on Beta

The latest patch update for "Minecraft" on PlayStation 4 is now out. Update 1.55 offers plenty of fixes and changes, including a free Glide track for users.

Reuters/Thomas Peter PlayStation 4 users get an update for "Minecraft" but the game is still not open to cross-play with other platforms.

Some of the fixes include removing the bugs affecting tasks like milking a cow, stacking crafted Banners and spawning Wheat, Ladders and Banners, as well as Monsters in the Woodland Mansions. The fixes also correct the unlocking of the Sniper Duel and Camouflage, as well as some displacements and colors.

The full list of the fixes was published on the Minecraft forum. It also outlined the general additions, including the free Glide track, which can be a big help to players' efficiency during the mini-games.

The updates will appear automatically once a player logs in to the PS4 console. In addition, players can also purchase the Biome Settlers 2 Skin Pack, which will work with update 1.55.

Meanwhile, Sony announced in June that updates for "Minecraft" on the PS4 will continue even as the company opted out of the cross-play service, which goes to beta this week via the Better Together Update. This cross-play service enables players of "Minecraft" on the Xbox, PC and mobile phones with Windows 10 to use their saved games on any of the platforms, except PlayStation 4.

"Minecraft" developer Mojang tried convincing Sony to join the cross-play for years but remained unsuccessful. The developer, however, recently announced securing Nintendo Switch's interest.

"While we are thrilled to be able to confirm the new version of Minecraft is coming to Nintendo Switch, we are still in discussions with Sony about PlayStation and have nothing to confirm," Mojang stated on its official site. "We would love to work with Sony to bring players on PlayStation 4 into this ecosystem as well."

During the Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3) in June, Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe president Jim Ryan said their main reason for opposing and blocking cross-play for the PS4 is to be able to safeguard the kids playing on the platform.

"We've got to be mindful of our responsibility to our install base," Ryan told Eurogamer. "Minecraft — the demographic playing that, you know as well as I do, it's all ages but it's also very young."

Ryan added that the cross-play platform would not be able to protect the kids from external influences while playing "Minecraft."