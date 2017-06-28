'Minecraft' Update: Trophies, Structures, DLC Support, Villagers, More Added in Huge New Update for Consoles

The North American version of "Minecraft's" update 1.52 has gone live on all consoles, adding seven new Trophies, maps, characters, items and more.

Facebook/MinecraftA promotional photo of the video game "Minecraft."

According to reports, the update initially launched for the Xbox and PlayStation platforms is now open for the Nintendo Switch and Wii U. Some of the notable add-ons included in the latest update are treasure maps, dyeable and bouncy beds, Woodland mansions and support for the Mini Game Heroes Skin Pack.

In addition, the game will have a Giants Glide track pack, which adds three deadly challenges where players move around comically large furniture. Several bug fixes are also part of the update. The full list of new features can be viewed on the game's website.

Many fans fear that the PlayStation versions of "Minecraft" will no longer be supported after the "Better Together" update's release this summer. In a recent blog post, developer Mojang assured players that support for the said console will not stop.

"Console Edition will still be getting updated with new features, and those platforms which won't support the Better Together Update will continue getting updates even after it lands," reads the post.

During this year's E3 event, PlayStation's decision to pull its players out of "Minecraft" and "Rocket League" cross-network play stirred up a huge controversy. Eurogamer reached out to PlayStation global sales and marketing exec Jim Ryan for a comment, and he said Sony is not too interested in the concept of cross-play.

"We've got to be mindful of our responsibility to our install base," Ryan explained. "'Minecraft' -- the demographic playing that, you know as well as I do, it's all ages but it's also very young. We have a contract with the people who go online with us, that we look after them and they are within the PlayStation curated universe."

Developed and published by Mojang, "Minecraft" is available for the Nintendo Switch, Wii U, PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC.