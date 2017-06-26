Minnesota Timberwolves NBA Trade and Roster Rumors: Wolves Will Target Kyle Lowry, Jrue Holiday, Jeff Teague and George Hill in Free Agency

The Minnesota Timberwolves made the biggest move of the offseason so far when they acquired All-Star forward Jimmy Butler and the 16th overall pick in exchange for Zach LaVine, Kris Dunn and the seventh overall pick in last week's draft. In one fell swoop, they transformed themselves into a legitimate playoff contender, but they aren't done making moves.

(Photo: Reuters/Kevin Sousa-USA TODAY Sports)Toronto Raptors guard Kyle Lowry (7) reacts to a call during the second half at an NBA game against the San Antonio Spurs at Air Canada Centre, Jan. 24, 2017.

According to SiriusXM NBA Radio's Mitch Lawrence, the Timberwolves are looking to make an upgrade at the point guard position this offseason. Toronto's Kyle Lowry is reportedly their top target followed by New Orleans' Jrue Holiday, Indiana's Jeff Teague and Utah's George Hill.

Even with Dunn gone, the Timberwolves still have two point guards on the roster in Ricky Rubio and Tyus Jones. However, Rubio's name has once again appeared in trade rumors and he may be traded this summer. And they can't possibly ask an inexperienced player like Jones to run their offense if Rubio leaves, so they will have to add an experienced player who can run the offense.

Lowry is exactly the type of point guard that Timberwolves president/head coach Tom Thibodeau wants in his team. He's one of the best two-way point guards in the league and he's a clear upgrade over Rubio and Jones.

Signing him isn't going to be easy, though, because he's probably the most sought-after point guard this summer aside from Chris Paul. But then again, perhaps they can convince him to join a team that already has Butler, Karl-Anthony Towns and Andrew Wiggins on the roster.

Holiday and Teague are interesting options as well. Both are well-rounded floor generals who can hold their own on both ends of the floor. And they are younger than Lowry as well.

Meanwhile, Hill is a defensive-minded point guard with decent playmaking skills and he will fit in quite well in Thibodeau's defense-oriented system.