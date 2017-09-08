Minnesota Timberwolves NBA Trade and Roster Rumors: Wolves Worked Out Six Free Agents

Wikimedia Commons/Keith Allison Perry Jones with the Oklahoma City Thunder in 2014.

The Minnesota Timberwolves have yet to finalize their roster, but it looks like they have been quite busy lately as they continue to scour the free agent market for quality players who can fill the last few open spots on their roster.

According to Basketball Insiders' Michael Scotto, the Timberwolves have brought in free agents Anthony Morrow, Alan Anderson, Trey Burke, Isaiah Canaan, Perry Jones and Thomas Robinson for workouts recently.

Morrow has struggled with his shot as a member of the Oklahoma City Thunder and Chicago Bulls last season, but over the years, he has built a reputation as one of the best outside shooters in the league.

Anderson hasn't really played much in the past couple of years, but he's still a decent outside shooter and he can provide some veteran leadership off the bench.

Burke's career hasn't exactly panned out the way many thought it would. The former lottery pick has struggled on both ends of the floor during his tenure with the Utah Jazz, and he didn't see much playing time with the Washington Wizards last season. He's still 24, though, so he still has time to develop into a solid point guard.

Canaan actually had a decent run with the Philadelphia 76ers for two seasons before he joined the Chicago Bulls last year. He was a seldom-used reserve for the Bulls and he was waived back in June.

Jones is another player who had a lot of potential. The Thunder used him as a backup at multiple positions during his tenure with the team, but the lack of a consistent role made it difficult for him to make an impact and he was out of the league after only three seasons.

Robinson is actually a former top-five pick back in 2012. He doesn't have much of an offensive game, but he's a terrific rebounder.

Who will end up joining the Timberwolves this offseason?