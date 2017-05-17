Minnesota Timberwolves NBA Trade Rumors: Timberwolves Will Consider Trading Down in the Draft

The Minnesota Timberwolves went into the draft lottery with the sixth best odds of landing the top pick. Unfortunately, the team failed to move up the board. Instead, they moved down a spot after the lottery and they will pick seventh in next month's draft.

(Photo: Wikimedia Commons/Bobak Ha'Eri)The interior of Target Center before a Minnesota Timberwolves game.

The Timberwolves can keep the pick and use it on a top-10 prospect who can contribute right away. However, team owner Glen Taylor spoke with the Pioneer Press on Saturday, and he said they would consider trading down if they don't get a top-three pick.

"I think once we get there, there's always a possibility to do a trade or move up or down -- probably down. You'd trade No. 6 for No. 15 or something like that and get a player that could help us. There's just a lot of things. But at this point, we haven't looked at any of those just because we've got to see where we end up," Taylor said during the interview.

"If you end up for some reason at Nos. 1, 2 or 3, you're very unlikely to trade it," he added.

Well, the Timberwolves didn't get a top-three pick so they need to keep their options open. However, a number of high-upside prospects are available if they decide to keep the seventh overall pick.

Markelle Fultz is unlikely to slide down that far and the Los Angeles Lakers seem to have their eyes set on Lonzo Ball. But top prospects like Jayson Tatum, De'Aaron Fox, Frank Ntilikina, Lauri Markkanen, Jonathan Isaac and Malik Monk may still be available when they are on the clock.

The Timberwolves have a lot of options here. Tatum and Monk are proven scorers, and if they really want to trade Ricky Rubio they can give Fox and Ntilikina a look. Markkanen and Isaac are stretch bigs who can add depth to their frontcourt.

The Timberwolves want to challenge for a playoff spot next season. And if they don't think the players available can make a difference then they should trade the pick.