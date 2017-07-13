'Misfits' Reboot Cast News: Dave Foley, Charlie Saxton Added as Series Regulars

(Photo: Youtube/Hulu) A screenshot from the trailer of the final season of British TV series "Misfits."

The upcoming "Misfits" American reboot has added new cast members Dave Foley and Charlie Saxton as series regulars.

The original British TV series debuted on E4 back in 2009 and concluded in 2013. It told the story of a group of delinquent teenagers who were sentenced to complete a community service program but were granted supernatural powers when an unusual electrical storm ravaged the area.

An Americanized version of the British sci-fi comedy-drama has been confirmed last month, with "iZombie" showrunner Diane Ruggiero-Wright writing the upcoming series with the production outfit Fake Empire. The show will be released sometime in 2018 on Freeform, an online streaming service that has recently been expanding its roster of supernatural teen dramas.

Four of the five main characters of the TV show was previously revealed, but it was only recently that the actor who fill play the final member of the superpowered gang has been disclosed.

According to a report by Deadline, Saxton will be playing the role of the socially awkward main character Simon. A fan-favorite in the original series, Simon possessed the ability to turn invisible, which he sometimes used for less than altruistic and heroic reasons. While he is considered by some fans to be the heart of the supernatural teen drama series, he is also known for having a dark side.

In the British series, Simon was portrayed by "Game of Thrones" star Iwan Rheon, who will be playing one of the main characters in the upcoming "Inhumans" TV series.

Foley, on the other hand, will be a series regular on the American reboot as a driver named Bernie. His role in the show might have something to do with the protagonists' assigned community service.

Foley is known for co-founding the Canadian sketch comedy TV series "Kids in the Hall," and have also appeared in shows such as "Dr. Ken" and "Bajillion Dollar Propertie$."

Development of the "Misfits" reboot is still in its early stages, but production of the pilot is already ongoing in Vancouver. The show is expected to arrive sometime next year on Freeform.