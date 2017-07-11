'Mission: Impossible 6' Release Date News, Updates: Movie Wraps Up filming

"Mission: Impossible 6" finally wraps up filming in one of its locations. Director Christopher McQuarrie and lead actor Tom Cruise have released photos to celebrate their success.

YouTube screenshot/MissionImpossible Tom Cruise as Ethan Hunt in "Mission: Impossible"

"Mission: Impossible 6" is still in development, but the cast and crew already have something to celebrate. After many reports of filming in New Zealand, the "Mission: Impossible" cast and crew finally wrapped up filming in the country. What do they have to say about their journey?

Cruise, who plays the iconic Ethan Hunt in the "Mission: Impossible" franchise, has tweeted a photo of himself with some of the cast members. People who have watched the past films will recognize the cast in the photo, like Simon Pegg who plays Benji Dunn. Another returning character is Rebecca Ferguson who plays Ilya Faust is also included in the photo, and lastly, Ving Rhames who plays Luther Stickell.

"Thank you the amazing people of New Zealand!" says Cruise on Twitter, "I've had a great time filming the next Mission Impossible here."

Other than Cruise, director McQuarrie also took to Twitter to thank the people who helped them while filming, "Kia Ora, New Zealand. Thanks to everyone there who helped us achieve the impossible." He also indicated that the cast and crew are going back to London, England to continue filming other parts of the film.

The director has been known to post snippets of the development of "Mission: Impossible 6" on his Instagram account. Fans of the movie who can't wait to get a preview of the film can go and check his profile.

"Mission: Impossible 6" is said to feature the other side of Ethan Hunt, exploring more about his character and who he really is as a person. McQuarrie promised that he will take the character in an emotional journey so that fans may further know him.

"Mission: Impossible 6" is yet to finish its development, but it is scheduled to release on July 27, 2018.