MLB Trade Rumors: Detroit Tigers' J.D. Martinez May be on the Move, Multiple Teams Reportedly Interested

Major League Baseball's trading season is now in full swing. And while some deals have already been made, there are big ones still waiting to be executed. These include one that could decide where current Detroit Tigers outfielder J.D. Martinez spends the remainder of this year.

Martinez is just one of the many position players expected to be on the market right now, but his name stands out a bit because of what he has been able to do over the past few seasons.

Batting from the right side, Martinez has established himself as one of the game's top power-hitters, and a team in need of one of those will likely be looking at him.

Apparently, there are multiple teams that could be looking to trade for Martinez.

According to some tweets from MLB insider Jon Morosi, both the Arizona Diamondbacks and the Colorado Rockies are interested in swinging a deal for the slugging outfielder.

They are not the only ones, however.

In a recent article, ESPN's Buster Olney highlighted another NL West team, the Los Angeles Dodgers, as a club that may want to add Martinez. As Olney pointed out, the Dodgers have not exactly fared well against left-handed pitchers, and while Martinez alone may not be able to turn that around, he can at least be a force from the right side of the plate that the team badly needs.

Aside from those NL West squads, Olney also hinted that the St. Louis Cardinals and the Chicago Cubs may be angling to make a deal for Martinez.

The J.D. Martinez market is looking a little crowded at the moment, but with the non-waiver trade deadline inching closer and closer, this situation should clear up sooner rather than later.

More news regarding which other MLB stars may be changing teams ahead of the trading deadline should be made available in the near future.