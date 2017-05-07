'Modern Family' Season 9 Renewed or Canceled News: Executive Producer Reveals Writing Begins Next Month

It appears that "Modern Family" will continue to live on for at least one more season, if executive producer and co-creator Steven Levitan is to be believed.

While ABC has yet to announce an official renewal order for the series, Levitan revealed on Wednesday night at an Academy of Television Arts & Sciences panel discussion that writing for season 9 will commence soon--very soon.

"In about a month or so, the writers will re-gather and we will sit down and we will start the season with a big, 'What now?'" Levitan said (via Deadline).

Throughout the years, viewers witnessed the kids of "Modern Family" grow up from little children to young adults. With Luke (Nolan Gould) and Manny (Rico Rodriguez) graduating in the season 8 finale, there is no doubt that season 9 will see more of them growing up.

"That's a reality, we can't escape that. We're not The Simpsons, where everybody can stay young forever and nobody ages, so it forces our show to change," Levitan explained.

Levitan also revealed that he has been toying with the idea of the political landscape influencing the comedy of season 9.

"I've been thinking about that lately," he said. "How is our political movement going to affect our taste in comedy? It's so much a part of our life now in a really big way that I wonder if it will seep in more in next season with what we're all going through."

However, with contract negotiations still underway, a ninth season cannot be confirmed as of yet. In the meantime, fans can look forward to the next episode of "Modern Family" season 8.

The synopsis of the episode, titled "Alone Time," states that Mitch (Jesse Tyler Ferguson) and Jay (Ed O'Neill) will attempt to get away from their respective families in an effort to spend some alone time. However, they will ultimately find themselves at the same resort.

