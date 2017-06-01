'Monster Hunter 5' Rumors: New Game Heading to PS4? Could Feature Open World and Significant Combat Changes

The "Monster Hunter" series has captured gamers' hearts by playing into their longing for epic encounters with beasts more fearsome than the standard video game baddies and utilizing a style of gameplay fans have come to know and love. However, things may be changing with the next major entry of the franchise, rumored to be known as "Monster Hunter 5."

Capcom UnityA new 'Monster Hunter' game is supposedly coming to the PS4, according to some rumors

Rumors even hinted that the next entry of the series could be making its way to Sony's PlayStation 4.

Early details about what the next installment of the beast-slaying franchise could be popped up on 4chan last year. The revelations on 4chan are now drawing attention after the earlier post predicted that "Monster Hunter XX" would be coming. And indeed, that game is now a real thing.

So will the revelations related to "Monster Hunter 5" come true as well?

Screenshots of the 4chan revelations from last year along with some newer ones were posted on NeoGAF by "Cerium."

Apparently, the sequel is coming to PS4 but not to the Switch.

Notably, even if the newer installments of the series have established themselves on Nintendo gaming platforms, the franchise does have a history with Sony as well. The series even got its start on the PS2.

Going back to the other interesting details revealed, the sequel will supposedly feature an open world and is placing more emphasis on action. Even some of the weapons may be simplified and all of those changes are apparently being done to make the sequel more appealing to gamers in the west.

It probably goes without saying that developers have yet to confirm anything with regards to the sequel, and fans are also somewhere between hoping that the rumors are true and flat out saying that the revelations will not come to fruition.

More news about "Monster Hunter 5" should be made available in the future.