Mother of Boy With Autism Leaves Restaurant in Tears; Sees Handwritten Note on Bag

A server took it upon herself to give a customer the support she needed when the setting of the restaurant proved too much for her son. Not only did the mother got her take-home order for free, she was given an encouraging note that offered her strength on a difficult day.

Wikimedia Commons/Michael Rivera A Cracker Barrel branch in Dock Junction, Glynn County, Georga.

The experience happened to Jamie Mathews Heustess at Cracker Barrel in Pooler, Georgia, where she and her family were supposed to have dinner on April 21. She was with her husband Chris and 6-year-old son Ian who has autism with sensory processing disorder and is nonverbal, Daily Mail reported.

The child spent a long day of awards, karate and shopping, and the stress caught up with him at the restaurant where he threw a tantrum. The server, named Kailyn, came to them several times to take their order but Ian was too unruly, screaming and crying that his dad decided to take him home.

The mom was left crying in silence and explained the situation to Kailyn who had returned to the table for the fifth or sixth time. The server asked if she was still ordering and she told her she would like a small order to go for herself.

"Our server was gracious and sweet. She said it was not a problem, that she would get my order in quickly," Jamie posted on Facebook.

Kailyn came back with the packed food after 15 minutes and informed that the bill had been paid for.

"I asked if she was sure and she reassured me it was taken care of, not to worry," she wrote.

Jamie later learned that Kailyn had planned to pay for her meal out of her own tips but the store manager took care of the bill after he learned what happened.

Stapled on the food bag was a paper which the mother thought was the receipt but which turned out to be a note from Kailyn that says: "Your child is amazing, mommy. Be strong, keep your head up. You are doing a great job. Have a great night."

Jamie said the note hangs on her refrigerator serving as a reminder of the kindness of strangers.