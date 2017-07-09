Moto G5S Plus Release Date, Specs: Device Getting Camera Upgrade and More

(Photo: REUTERS/Nacho Doce) A woman stands in front of a Motorola logo.

The Moto G5S Plus, a souped-up version of the Moto G5 Plus, will get some exciting upgrades that users who love doing photography on their phone will definitely appreciate.

According to well-known insider Evan Blass, the Moto G5S Plus will trade the single 12 MP component with a dual camera setup on the rear.

The arrangement will consist of two 13 MP sensors, one color and the other black and white. The pair should allow users to take pictures with bokeh effect and includes features such as background replacement and having selective elements in black and white.

The bokeh effect can also be seen on the likes of the Apple iPhone 7 and the OnePlus 5 so it will be exciting to see the Moto G5S Plus offer something that is almost flagship-level, which will be a nice touch and makes this upgrade a steal.

The front-facing snapper on the Moto G5S Plus will also get a minor upgrade. From 5 MP, Lenovo increased it to 8 MP to give users a better selfie experience.

The second change on the Moto G5S Plus has to do with its build. Instead of plastic, the chassis will be made up of anodized aluminum making for a sleeker look and a more premium feel.

The Moto G5S Plus will also have a bigger display at 5.5 inches, but will keep the resolution to full high definition (HD). The original Moto G5 Plus came with a 5.2-inch screen.

The rest of the specs remain the same, which means that the device will also be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor with 4 GB of random-access memory (RAM) and 64 GB of storage space.

The Moto G5S Plus is expected to be unveiled on July 25 along with the Moto Z2 Force and Moto X4, which are expected to come with dual camera setups as well.