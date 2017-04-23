Moto Z2 Play: Leaked Renders Reveal Specs, Design and June Release Date?

After reports of its production, the highly anticipated Moto Z2 Play from Motorola and Lenovo finally shows its face in a new leak.

(Photo: REUTERS/Nacho Doce)A woman takes a picture in front of a Motorola logo before the worldwide presentation of the Moto G mobile phone in Sao Paulo. November 13, 2013.

Techno Buffalo shared press renders of the handset from a "trusted source" showing what the next-generation Moto Z smartphone will look like.

The images show that the Moto Z2 Play will not get a major makeover although it did look as sleek as its predecessor. It sported a slimmer frame with shiny gold trim, making for a premium appearance.

The home button was also slightly redesigned to resemble that of the Moto G5. It was also embedded with fingerprint sensor with added support for swiping gestures, eliminating the need for on-screen navigation buttons.

The Moto Z2 Play is also keeping the trademark cyclops hump on the rear camera as well as the LED flash on the front-facing snapper.

As far as the specifications and features go, there was no information provided by the source although the rumor mills have supplied plenty.

Like the design, the makings of the Moto Z2 Play are not expected to get drastic modifications. The main attraction is believed to be the battery department again.

While the device is in the midrange lineup, it boasts a battery that is much larger than what premium flagships have to offer. Its predecessor came with a 3,510 mAh battery.

It is already massive in itself but the Full HD resolution helped in prolonging it. This is expected to be the case in the Moto Z2 Play as well.

GSM Arena also believes that it will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 652 processor, which will be an upgrade from last year's Snapdragon 625 chipset. Other purported specs include a 5.5-inch Full HD display.

There is no word yet on when the unveiling of the Moto Z2 Play will be, but the date indicated on the render, June 8, might be something of a clue.