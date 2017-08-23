Motorola Moto X4 Specs, Release date: Device's Design, Features Leaked by Official Distributor

(Photo: Motorola) The current Moto X smartphone from 2015.

Not long after being leaked in a set of live images, the true face of the highly-anticipated Motorola Moto X4 may have finally been unmasked.

The Iran-based authorized Lenovo and Motorola distributor HomaTelecom shared a couple of images of the handset on its Instagram account, seemingly teasing its imminent arrival in the country. However, the posts appear to have been deleted, but GSM Arena managed to save copies.

The design matches that of the ones shown in past Moto X4 leaks. The dual camera setup is inside a protruding ring with the LED flash above the sensors. There is an eye-catching Motorola branding just below it.

One of the promotional images even shows a list of the specs, which are also in line with what has been revealed about the Motorola device so far.

As reported before, the Moto X4 will get its power from a 2.2GHz octa core processor, which is believed to be the Qualcomm Snapdragon 630.

This will be paired with 3 GB and 4 GB random-access memory (RAM) configurations and 32 GB of storage. A 64 GB model is expected too.

On the imaging side of things, the Moto X4 will apparently ship with a pair of 12 MP sensors although previous reports suggested one while a 12 MP lens will be present (complete with autofocus), the other is an 8MP ultra-wide sensor.

The display of the Moto X4 will be at 5.2 inches and is expected to boast full high-definition (HD) display. A 3,000mAh battery will apparently keep the lights on in the device for long hours.

Prior to this, the Moto X4 also showcased its shiny chassis in live images that found their way online. One photo provided a much clearer look on the rear cameras down to the little design details.

The front of the device has a fairly simple look to it, one that is fit for its midrange arrangement. An oblong physical home button is found beneath the display.

Motorola is expected to make the Moto X4 official on Aug. 24.