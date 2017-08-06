Motorola Moto X4 Specs, Release Date: New Leak Reveals Device's Final Design, IP68 Rating and Other Features

(Photo: REUTERS/Nacho Doce) A woman stands in front of the Motorola logo.

The Motorola Moto X4 will look a bit different from what was shown in previous leaks.

Well-known tech insider Evan Blass has revealed that the press render he provided last month turns out to depict an early design for the upcoming smartphone.

To correct the information, Blass has recently provided a new image on Twitter showing what the Moto X4 will really look like when Motorola lifts the veil off the device.

To provide clarification on the matter, he wrote, "Hardest part of this is admitting you had bad information - or an early render."

Hardest part of this is admitting you had bad information - or an early render. I've seen the Moto X4 final design - it is indeed this one. pic.twitter.com/lHsaLWtckK — Evan Blass (@evleaks) August 3, 2017

Compared with the first render, there appears to be a slight difference on the design for the dual camera setup on the back. The slight change up sees the LED flash placed above the shooters (believed to be 12 MP lenses) rather than below them as seen in the previous render.

A video that emerged online (first spotted by Globes Mobiles) show the Moto X4 from the other angles with some information on the specifications and features as well.

The Motorola device is revealed to sport a metal and 3D glass build. It will also have 1P68 certification rating, which means it is dust and water resistant, able to survive a 30-minute dip in shallow waters.

The Moto X4 will, according to the leak, also come with a smart camera, artificial intelligence (AI) integration and always-on voice.

Other rumored specs of the Moto X4 include a 5.2-inch display, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 processor with 3 and 4 GB of random-access memory (RAM) paired with 32 GB and 64 GB storage, respectively. The imaging department is completed with an 8 MP selfie snapper on the front.

The Moto X4 has no official release date yet. Rumors have it that it will be priced around €350 or around $412.