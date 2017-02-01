'Mr. Robot' Season 3 Spoilers: What Is Angela's Connection to Whiterose?

Angela's (Portia Doubleday) reasons for joining Whiterose (B.D. Wong) and the Dark Army will soon be revealed in the upcoming season of "Mr. Robot."

Facebook/WhoIsMrRobotAngela's true intention will be revealed in the next season of "Mr. Robot."

Series creator Sam Esmail previously revealed that there is secret connection between Angela and the mysterious Chinese transgender woman. They were shown talking to each other in the final minutes of the last installment. Esmail told Entertainment Weekly that the answer has a lot to do with the Washington Township plant. For some reason, Angela transferred her allegiance to the Dark Army when it was mentioned. Whatever she and Whiterose discussed in those 28 minutes, it was enough to convince her to jump ship and leave Elliot (Rami Malek).

"It is a thread that needs to be explored, but the big question is: What is going on in that plant? Why does she care so much about it? Also, what did she tell Angela to convince her of that? Obviously — and I'll say this right now, on the record — those questions will be answered in due time. Not every episode can answer every question, but those are the big, overarching mysteries of the show," Esmail teased.

One of the big surprises last season was when Angela was revealed to be working with Tyrell (Martin Wallstrom). She authorized the man to shoot Elliot when the hacker refused to be part of the second phase in their attack against E Corp. Tyrell called her on the phone and delivered the bad news. She told him that hurting Elliot was inevitable for the plan to progress without a hitch. In season 3, Elliot is expected to learn about Angela's betrayal.

Meanwhile, the official Facebook page of the show has been regularly teasing fans about what to expect in the upcoming premiere. One of the videos hints of the return of the fsociety, with the tagline "Take back control."

"Mr. Robot" season 3 is expected to premiere in 2017.