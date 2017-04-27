Muslim Convert to Christianity Forced Out of Family's Home for Turning to Christ

A Sudanese woman who became a Christian while working in Indonesia was forced out of her Muslim family's home and told to never return after they learned about her conversion.

(Photo: Reuters/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah) Christians pray during Easter Sunday service at Episcopal Church of the Sudan Diocese of Khartoum All Saints Cathedral in Khartoum, April 24, 2011. (Photo: Reuters) Indonesian Christians sing during a Christmas mass prayer session at Gelora Bung Karno stadium in Jakarta, December 13, 2014. of

Persecution watchdog group International Christian Concern shared Risma's story on Wednesday, explaining that she initially moved to Jakarta to work as a shopkeeper.

"One Sunday, Risma felt a strong urge to go to church. This was especially unusual for Risma, since she was a Muslim and never went to church. For some reason, she went anyway that day," ICC reports.

Risma shared that she felt "God's presence" upon walking into the church.

"Suddenly, she began sobbing, but in spite of the tears she felt overwhelmed with peace and joy like she had never felt before. She had no idea what this meant, but she knew something was different. She knew her life was changing," the group added.

The new Christian believer decided to go back home to her Muslim mother and sister who she had not seen in years, but she was afraid of admitting her conversion to them.

Risma at first attempted to hide her faith from the family, but realized they would find out sooner rather than later when they saw that she was not participating in Muslim prayers and other activities.

Risma said that when she told them about her conversion, her mother "raged."

"Her mother yelled at her, 'If you insist on being a Christian, you are no longer allowed to be with your family. You are no longer allowed to stay here. You must leave this house and don't ever think of coming back.' Just like that, Risma was forced out of the family she had just reunited with."

ICC, which runs a Save Our Sisters fund to help women like Risma, said it's now assisting her in finding a job and a safe place to live.

Despite being abandoned by her family, Risma says she will not turn her back on Jesus Christ.

"I will always follow Jesus no matter what happens in my life. Yes, it is really tough for me now. No family, no house, no job, but God is good," Risma said.

Conversions from Islam to Christianity are seen as highly controversial in Muslim-majority nations like Indonesia, and there have been several recent stories of families abandoning their children who have changed their religion.

DOOR International, which helps reach deaf people around the world with the Gospel of Jesus Christ, reported earlier in April that a deaf girl was severely beaten by relatives and required hospitalization after they found out that she had become a Christian.

The girl, called Saida, from a country in Central Asia, received little help from police even after her screams caused neighbors to call for help.

"When the police came, the police saw it was her family beating her and they said, 'Well, this is a family issue, so we won't get involved,'" Rob Myers with DOOR International said.

"The family then realized they kind of had immunity to continue to beat her, so they continued to do so to the point where she had to be brought to the hospital in intensive care."

Sometimes children's conversions to Christianity have garnered more positive outcomes, however, with a ministry director working in northern Iraq with Christian Aid Mission revealing that some Muslim parents in refugee camps have been moved by their children to turn to Christ.

A ministry director said that as many as 600 children attended programs where they received Bibles and heard the Gospel, with some parents deciding to follow in their footsteps and inquire about Jesus.