Muslim Extremists Threaten to Kill Pastor After Destroying His Farm, Church Building in Uganda

Muslim extremists are threatening to kill a pastor in eastern Uganda even after they have already destroyed his home, farm, and church building.

Armed with swords and clubs, the extremists invaded the home and rampaged through his property of Pastor Christopher James Kalaja in Nakabale village late last month, the Morning Star News reported.

Kalaja of the Agape Sanctuary International Church said he filed a case in court, prompting the police to summon the suspects.

"Since then, I have been receiving threats that they will come for my life, that they will soon destroy me completely," the pastor told Morning Star News.

Kalaja said the Muslims in the area have persecuted him for decades.

"My outreach to Muslims has led to all these fights that I have been receiving from the Muslims," he said. "These people have been hunting for me since the early '80s."

The pastor blamed the Muslims for poisoning his mother. "After the death of my mother, they went ahead and killed my livestock. They are provoking me to leave the area," he said.

Another pastor and his congregation were attacked by a Muslim mob in eastern Uganda in January.

As reported by CP, the attackers raped 15 Christian women and beat several members of a church to punish Pastor Moses Mutasa of Katira Church in Budaka District for sharing the Gospel with Muslims.

The pastor and eight other Christians were reported missing after the attack on the church during an evening prayer meeting.

Armed with clubs and sticks, the Muslim radicals reportedly locked up the Christian worshipers inside the church, beat the men and raped several women.

Some of the Christians who managed to get out of the building were likewise ambushed and assaulted by other radicals waiting outside.

Muslims who convert to Christianity face great risks in Uganda. Last November, one teacher who turned to Christ was severely beaten by a Muslim mob who left him unconscious. They also destroyed his maize crops, and left him threatening messages.

"Be informed that you risk your life and that of the entire family if you happen to come back to your house," one of the anonymous texts read. "We curse you and your family. You are an apostate according to Islamic law, and you deserve to die."

In August 2016, eight children from the Busalamu village in the country's southwestern Luuka district who left their faith to embrace Jesus were beaten by their Muslim families and cast away as "infidels."