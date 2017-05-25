Muslim Kills 'Neo-Nazi' Roommates for Disrespecting Islam

Tampa police are investigating the case of a former neo-Nazi who shot two of his roommates dead for disrespecting his recent conversion to Islam. Facing multiple charges is Devon Arthurs, 18, a former white supremacist who had a common belief with his friends until their falling out.

Wikimedia Commons/GzzzA photo of Tampa police cars.

Arthurs was arrested on the afternoon of Mar. 19 when he held hostage two customers and an employee of Green Planet Smoke Shop. He informed his victims he was upset due to America bombing Muslim countries while making references to "Allah Mohammad."

Responding policemen convinced Arthurs to surrender, and when an officer asked him if anyone was hurt, he replied, "The people in the apartment, but they aren't hurt. They're dead." He then led the police to his apartment where they found two men dead. They are identified as Jeremy Himmelman, 22, and Andrew Oneschuk, 18.

Arthurs confessed he shared neo-Nazi beliefs with his roommates until he converted to Islam and then killed them because they "disrespect his Muslim faith." He was also upset about anti-Muslim sentiments worldwide and wanted to bring attention to "his cause."

When police arrived, they found a fourth roommate, Brandon Russell, who had just returned from Army National Guard training that day. He was dressed in full Army camouflage, "crying and visibly upset." He also admitted to being a nationalist socialist and a member of a group called Atom Waffen which is German for "atomic weapon."

Arthurs told investigators his knowledge of "Russell participating in online neo-Nazi internet chat rooms where he threatened to kill people and bomb infrastructure." This piece of information prompted authorities to search the apartment. There, they found bomb-making materials inside a cooler in the garage.

However, Russell said he used the materials to make homemade rockets when he was in an engineering club at the University of South Florida in 2013. Nevertheless, he was charged with possession of the unregistered destructive device and unlawful storage of explosive materials.